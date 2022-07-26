Jason Momoa reportedly involved in traffic collision near Los Angeles
Published
Jason Momoa was reportedly involved in a traffic collision over the weekend after a car he was driving collided with a motorcycle.Full Article
Published
Jason Momoa was reportedly involved in a traffic collision over the weekend after a car he was driving collided with a motorcycle.Full Article
Actor, 42, unhurt but motorcycle rider, 21, taken to hospital, says California Highway Patrol
Actor Jason Momoa reportedly collided head-on with a motorcyclist on a winding Los Angeles-area road over the weekend, but no one..