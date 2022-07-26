A police officer has been charged with several sexual offences including attempted rape, sexual assault and false imprisonment.Full Article
PC charged with attempted rape, false imprisonment and sexual assault
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Co-Defendant In Central Park Jogger Case Is Exonerated
Watch VideoA co-defendant of the so-called Central Park Five, whose convictions in a notorious 1989 rape of a jogger were thrown..
Newsy
Police officer accused of attempted rape and false imprisonment
A police officer has been summoned to court to face a string of sexual offences.
Belfast Telegraph