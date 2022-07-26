Britney Spears plots ‘incredible’ comeback with Elton John: ‘Two legends working together’

Britney Spears is reportedly making her much-awaited comeback to music in a duet with the queer icon himself, Elton John.



According to PageSix the singer met with John at a Beverly Hills recording studio last week to secretly record a new version of his 1971 classic “Tiny Dancer”.



It is reportedly set to be released by Universal Music next month.



“This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan,” one source claimed, “they have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet – and it is incredible.”



Another source added: “They’ve already played it for people at their record label and everybody is freaking out. It is so good. They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer.”



Her last studio album Glory came out in 2016 and she also released an off-cut single from that album “Swimming In The Stars” in 2020.



This is Britney Spears’ first major music project since she was released from her cruel and controversial conservatorship in November 2021.





