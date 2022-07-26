TV clash between Sunak and Truss halted after host fainted on air
The second TV clash between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss was dramatically halted and subsequently cancelled after host Kate McCann fainted live on air.Full Article
The TalkTV/Sun Conservative leadership debate dramatically went off-air early after the show's presenter Kate McCann reportedly..
The Sun and TalkTV programme comes off air after the presenter collapses in the studio.