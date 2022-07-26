Lionesses can’t be tamed – how indomitable England reached the Euro 2022 final
England have reached the Euro 2022 final after beating Sweden 4-0 at Bramall Lane in the last four.
The Lionesses will face France or Germany at Wembley after goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby
The Lionesses booked their place in the Women’s Euro 2022 final with a 4-0 drubbing of Sweden at Bramall Lane on Tuesday