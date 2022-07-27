One of the few surviving party leaders who negotiated the Good Friday Agreement has said that “no one demonstrated political courage more than David Trimble”.Full Article
Lord Alderdice: ‘No one showed more political courage than David Trimble’
Belfast Telegraph0 shares 2 views
