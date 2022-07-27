‘No body’ killer Russell Causley could have first public parole hearing
A man who murdered his wife in 1985 could be one of the first prisoners to have a public parole board hearing.Full Article
Russell Causley has never revealed what he did with Carole Packman's body
BBC Local News: Dorset -- Russell Causley murdered Carole Packman in the 1980s and never revealed the whereabouts of her body.