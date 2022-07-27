Labour sacks frontbencher Sam Tarry after he defies picket line ban
Labour has sacked shadow frontbencher Sam Tarry after he defied Sir Keir Starmer’s ban on joining picket lines in support of striking rail workers.Full Article
