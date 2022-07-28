George RR Martin misses House Of The Dragon premiere after positive Covid test
George RR Martin was forced to miss the world premiere of HBO’s House Of The Dragon on Wednesday evening after testing positive for Covid-19.Full Article
The "Game of Thrones" author missed Wednesday's world premiere of "House of the Dragon" after three positive COVID-19 tests.