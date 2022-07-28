Vanessa Feltz to leave her Radio 2 and BBC Radio London shows
Vanessa Feltz has announced she is leaving her shows on Radio 2 and BBC Radio London after almost 20 years at the helm.Full Article
She has been presenting shows at the BBC since 2001 and said it has been an honour
BBC Local News: London -- The presenter told listeners on Thursday she was leaving the early breakfast show after 11 years.