Bernard Cribbins dies aged 93 as tributes for Railway Children star pour in
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Doctor Who star Bernard Cribbins has died, aged 93
The veteran actor was also known for his role in The Railway Children and for narrating The Wombles
Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette
Bernard Cribbins, star of The Railway Children and Doctor Who, dies aged 93
Children’s TV star and entertainer Bernard Cribbins has died aged 93, his agent said.
Belfast Telegraph