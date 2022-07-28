Scotland's drug deaths total down for first time in eight years
Published
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- Despite a slight fall, Scotland continues to have by far the highest drug death rate in Europe.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- Despite a slight fall, Scotland continues to have by far the highest drug death rate in Europe.Full Article
The number of people dying a drug-related death in Scotland has fallen for the first time since 2013, official statistics show.
It’s a tad over three hundred years since Britain had what is generally regarded as its first Prime Minister. Since 1721 and..