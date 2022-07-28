New Beyoncé album Renaissance leaks and the Beyhive is mad: ‘Y’all won’t break our souls’

Beyoncé’s seventh album Renaissance has leaked two days before its scheduled released date – and the Beyhive is not impressed.



Six years after the release of her last solo album Lemonade, Beyoncé is set to release Renaissance on Friday (29 July).



But reports from eagle-eyed fans claim the album has shown up on shelves in Europe ahead of schedule, and that its 16 tracks are now circulating online.



This is a particularly hard hit for Beyoncé, who notoriously keeps her music on a tight leash. She made collaborators sign non-disclosure agreements for both her surprise 2013 album Beyoncé and 2016’s Lemonade.



Beyoncé is yet to respond to the leak, but in the meantime fans have flocked to the internet to stem it.



“Avoiding all leaks! I requested the whole weekend off to listen to this album. Y’all not getting me today,” one fan wrote.



Another got straight to the point, making clear: “We can’t be friends if you listen to the leaks.”