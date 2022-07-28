First televised sentencing at Old Bailey makes legal history
A judge has jailed a young man for the manslaughter of his grandfather in the first televised sentencing to take place at the Old Bailey.
Legal history will be made at the Old Bailey with the first televised sentencing, the Ministry of Justice has announced.
The first televised sentencing is to take place at the Old Bailey.