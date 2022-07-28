The research reveals how dogs experience and navigate the world, and the senior author hopes that it offers some comfort to owners of blind pups.Full Article
Dogs might be able to 'see' with their noses, new study suggests
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Dogs might be able to 'see' with their noses, a new study suggests
Dogs might be using their highly-sensitive noses to 'see' as well as to smell, a new study suggests.
Sky News
Dogs are smarter than you think
Don't be fooled.
Animal researchers found that pet dogs are capable of much more than just grasping commands like "fetch..
Mashable