‘Wagatha Christie’ drama to bring Rebekah Vardy v Coleen Rooney drama to Channel 4 as verdict nears

No, this is not a drill – the #WagathaChristie saga is officially coming to a TV screen near you.



A verdict in the infamous libel trial between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy is due at midday on Friday (29 July), concluding the real-life battle between the pair.



But, worry not, because Channel 4 has commissioned a two-part docudrama of the chaos in all its gripping glory.



Announcing Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama, Channel 4 tweeted: “It was the court case that gripped the nation, dubbed “#WagathaChristie” online, and put social media under the legal spotlight. A new two-part drama-documentary……….will reveal all.”