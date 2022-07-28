Cillian Murphy debuts as ‘father of atomic bomb’ in Oppenheimer teaser
Published
Cillian Murphy has been pictured for the first time playing J Robert Oppenheimer, the man credited with the creation of the atomic bomb.Full Article
Published
Cillian Murphy has been pictured for the first time playing J Robert Oppenheimer, the man credited with the creation of the atomic bomb.Full Article
"This is your moment," a voice says over images of Cillian Murphy's title character, who helped develop the atomic bomb.