The Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium
Tamworth Herald0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Birmingham Commonwealth Games opened by Charles, Duran Duran and 30ft mechanical bull
Hull Daily Mail
Prince is joined by Duran Duran, fireworks and a giant elephant at opening ceremony
-
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games: Shakespeare, Duran Duran light up opening ceremony as Games declared open, WATCH
Zee News
-
Fashion first: Ranking the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony uniforms
Brisbane Times
-
Commonwealth Games: Tom Daley protests anti-LGBT laws at opening ceremony
BBC News
-
Commonwealth Games: Tom Daley carries Queen's baton in support of LGBT rights
BBC Sport
Advertisement
More coverage
The best pictures from the spectacular 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham
Wales Online
The games were kicked off in spectacular fashion
-
Commonwealth Games: Watch opening ceremony best bits including Duran Duran, Lenny Henry & Tom Daley
BBC Sport
-
Commonwealth Games: Birmingham puts on captivating opening ceremony
BBC Local News
-
Commonwealth Games 2022: Team Wales enter stadium at opening ceremony in Birmingham
BBC News
-
Commonwealth Games 2022 In Birmingham Declared Open In Grand Ceremony
Upworthy