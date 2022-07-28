Nine-year-old girl stabbed to death in Lincolnshire, police say
A nine-year-old girl has died from a suspected stab wound in Boston and a murder investigation has been launched, Lincolnshire Police has said.Full Article
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of nine-year-old Lillia Valutyte in Lincolnshire.
Police investigating the killing of a nine-year-old girl in Lincolnshire have released images of a new suspect.