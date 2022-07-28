UK heatwave was made 10 times more likely by climate change and hundreds may have died - study
Published
Last week's record-breaking heatwave in the UK was made at least 10 times more likely by climate change, according to a new study.Full Article
Published
Last week's record-breaking heatwave in the UK was made at least 10 times more likely by climate change, according to a new study.Full Article
Read more
Rail systems around the world could help mitigate climate change and clean the air of CO2 by capturing the sustainable energy..
Last week, as the mercury started to rise in the UK, and sober weather-watchers warned that, for the first time ever, temperatures..