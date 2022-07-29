Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee had hoped the Supreme Court could help them after the Court of Appeal ruled doctors should turn off Archie Battersbee's ventilator.Full Article
Archie Battersbee: Parents of Southend boy fail in Supreme Court life support plea
Essex Chronicle0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Archie Battersbee parents fail in bid to get Supreme Court to intervene in life-support battle
Tamworth Herald
Court of Appeal judges on Monday upheld a ruling by a High Court judge who had decided that doctors could lawfully stop treating..
-
Archie’s parents fail to persuade Supreme Court to intervene in hospital battle
Belfast Telegraph
-
Archie Battersbee’s parents want Supreme Court to intervene
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
English court denies parents' appeal, allows removal of boy's life-support (CNA)
Catholic Culture
A comatose 12-year-old boy could be removed from life-support systems after an English appeals court denied his parents’ bid to..
-
Parents of British Boy Lose Appeal to Keep Him on Life Support
NYTimes.com
-
Parents of Archie Battersbee lose appeal: 12-year-old can be removed from life support, judges rule
CNA
-
UK parents lose life-support battle over 12-year-old son
SeattlePI.com
-
Archie Battersbee’s parents wait for ruling after Court of Appeal hearing
Belfast Telegraph