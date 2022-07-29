Drivers’ strike to cause severe disruption to rail services
Published
Rail services will be severely disrupted on Saturday because of a strike by train drivers in the latest outbreak of industrial unrest in the industry.Full Article
Published
Rail services will be severely disrupted on Saturday because of a strike by train drivers in the latest outbreak of industrial unrest in the industry.Full Article
Almost all of Greater Anglia services are set to be cancelled today (Saturday, July 23)
90 per cent of services by Greater Anglia will not run during the 24-hour strike