The local community in Boston has been left in shock following the death of the young girl on Thursday evening.Full Article
What happened in Boston as nine-year-old girl dies in stabbing
Grimsby Telegraph0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Boston murder probe: Residents 'struggling to comprehend the incomprehensible' following death of girl, 9
Boston Target
Two arrests have been made in connection with the death
Advertisement
More coverage
Boston stabbing: Arrests made after girl, 9, dies as 'murder' probe launched
Leicester Mercury
Lincolnshire Police confirmed two people have been arrested following the death of a nine-year-old girl
Two arrested after girl, 9, stabbed to death in Boston
Tamworth Herald
Two people arrested after girl, nine, dies from suspected stab wound
Belfast Telegraph