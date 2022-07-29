Beyoncé’s album Renaissance honours queer and trans ballroom trailblazers: ‘A true love letter’

Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance is here and packed with references to the queer and trans ballroom culture.



In the album booklet for Renaissance, Beyoncé’s seventh solo album, the singer emulates the iconic fashion of the ballroom.



As pointed out by fans, Beyoncé’s glitzy gold outfit is a clear reference to the legendary Pepper LeBejia, while her demure leather black corset look has drawn parallels to Octavia St. Laurent, both stars of the film Paris Is Burning.



Their influence is also apparent in Beyoncé’s album dedication, which reads: “Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognised for far too long.”







Oh, Beyoncé is going there with #renaissance



