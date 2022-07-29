Rebekah Vardy ‘devastated’ by judgment in ‘Wagatha Christie’ case
Published
Rebekah Vardy has said she is “devastated” by the ruling in the “Wagatha Christie” High Court libel claim she brought against Coleen Rooney.Full Article
Rebekah Vardy maintains her innocence in her first TV interview since the court ruled against her in the 'Wagatha Christie' trial..
Vardy brought the case to court after Rooney accused her of leaking personal stories to The Sun newspaper.