RAC says hard-pressed motorists lost out as retailers enjoyed much higher than normal 20p-a-litre marginsFull Article
Asda cuts fuel prices after supermarkets accused of keeping costs high
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Asda cuts fuel prices after major supermarkets accused of keeping costs high
Asda has announced it has cut fuel prices amid accusations that the “big four” supermarkets have kept the cost artificially..
Belfast Telegraph
More Countries Are Pricing Carbon, But Emissions Are Still Too Cheap – Analysis
As the world gears up to avoid a climate catastrophe by limiting global warming to 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius, more countries are..
Eurasia Review