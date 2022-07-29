Lincoln City bring back air raid sirens and Dam Busters March
Lincoln City will allow air raid sirens and the Dam Busters March to return on match days after a suspension linked to the war in Ukraine.
The club traditions were temporarily halted in March as a mark of respect following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia