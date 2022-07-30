One box left to tick for England as Euro 2022 final against Germany approaches
Published
England have been putting the finishing touches to their preparations with the climax of Euro 2022 just one day away.Full Article
Published
England have been putting the finishing touches to their preparations with the climax of Euro 2022 just one day away.Full Article
England are one win away from a first major women's trophy - and you can watch and follow all the action from Sunday's Euro 2022..
Sing it with us… It’s coming home, it’s coming home, it’s… could it be, finally? England’s women’s team are through..