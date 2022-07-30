The rugby star married the Queen's granddaughter Zara Phillips exactly 11 years ago today - but ahead of the wedding, his mother-in-law issued a light-hearted demand.Full Article
Mike Tindall refused Princess Anne's request to get nose job before wedding to Zara
