Cardiff City: 'Football geek' Romaine Sawyers impresses boss Steve Morison
Published
Cardiff City manager Steve Morison has described Romaine Sawyers as a "football geek" following his winning goal against Norwich City.Full Article
Published
Cardiff City manager Steve Morison has described Romaine Sawyers as a "football geek" following his winning goal against Norwich City.Full Article
The midfielder has been brought in to bolster the Bluebirds' attacking options, something of a shift from his time at The..