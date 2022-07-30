Prince of Wales ‘accepted £1m from family of Osama bin Laden’, report claims
Published
The Prince of Wales accepted a £1 million payment from the family of Osama bin Laden, it has been reported.Full Article
Published
The Prince of Wales accepted a £1 million payment from the family of Osama bin Laden, it has been reported.Full Article
The newspapers carry policy announcements from Rishi Sunak as he attempts to beat Liz Truss to the Conservative leadership as well..
The Prince of Wales' Charitable Fund accepted a donation from Osama bin Laden's family in 2013, it has emerged.
Charles accepted £1million from Osama bin Laden’s family for charity.