The Tory culture secretary has faced a backlash after penning a “divisive, disingenuous” column on why she had mocked Rishi SunakFull Article
Nadine Dorries told to 'wind her neck in' following 'dangerous' attacks on Rishi Sunak
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Dorries retweet branded 'dangerous' by MP as Tory leadership campaign gets nasty
A retweet by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, showing Rishi Sunak stabbing Boris Johnson in the back, has been branded "dangerous"..
Sky News
Tory infighting continues as MP Angela Richardson 'mutes' minister Nadine Dorries over Rishi Sunak Twitter attack
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss go head-to-head in a BBC leadership debate Monday evening, as blue-on-blue attacks between MPs and..
Business Insider