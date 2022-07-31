Nottingham Forest sign Belgium midfielder Orel Mangala from Stuttgart
Published
Nottingham Forest complete the signing of Belgium midfielder Orel Mangala from Stuttgart.Full Article
Published
Nottingham Forest complete the signing of Belgium midfielder Orel Mangala from Stuttgart.Full Article
Latest Nottingham Forest transfer news from NottinghamshireLive as the Reds agree a sell-on clause with Stuttgart in a deal to sign..
Latest Nottingham Forest transfer news from NottinghamshireLive brings you the latest on Stuttgart midfielder Orel Mangala