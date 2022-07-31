Commonwealth Games: Neil Fachie guaranteed silver in Tandem-B sprint
Published
Scotland's Neil Fachie is guaranteed a sixth Commonwealth Games medal after reaching the gold medal race in the Tandem-B sprint at the velodrome.Full Article
Published
Scotland's Neil Fachie is guaranteed a sixth Commonwealth Games medal after reaching the gold medal race in the Tandem-B sprint at the velodrome.Full Article
Ponthir Paralympian James Ball won silver behind Scotland's Neil Fachie in front of a crackling crowd at London’s velodrome
Scotland will claim at least a silver medal on day one of the Commonwealth Games after Aileen McGlynn made the final of the..