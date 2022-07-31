Nottingham Forest sign Belgium midfielder Orel Mangala from Stuttgart
Published
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Nottingham Forest complete the signing of Belgium midfielder Orel Mangala from Stuttgart.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Nottingham Forest complete the signing of Belgium midfielder Orel Mangala from Stuttgart.Full Article
Latest Nottingham Forest transfer news from NottinghamshireLive as the Reds agree a sell-on clause with Stuttgart in a deal to sign..
Latest Nottingham Forest transfer news from NottinghamshireLive brings you the latest on Stuttgart midfielder Orel Mangala