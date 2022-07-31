Lilia Valutyte, nine, was playing outside a cafe in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday, July 28, when she was allegedly stabbed to death.Full Article
Man charged with murder of nine-year-old girl Lilia Valutyte
Daily Record0 shares 6 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after nine-year-old girl 'stabbed to death'
Daily Record
Lilia Valutyte tragically died this week when she was reportedly out playing with her five-year-old sister.
Man, 22, arrested in Lillia Valutyte murder investigation
Hull Daily Mail
Lilia Valutyte: Man charged with murdering girl, 9
BBC Local News
Advertisement
More coverage
Man, 22, arrested on suspicion of murder following death of nine-year-old girl in Lincolnshire
Sky News
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of nine-year-old Lillia Valutyte in Lincolnshire.