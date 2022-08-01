Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek in hospital with ‘life-threatening’ sepsis
Published
Kate Garraway has revealed the reason for her husband’s recent return to hospital has been “life-threatening” sepsis.Full Article
Published
Kate Garraway has revealed the reason for her husband’s recent return to hospital has been “life-threatening” sepsis.Full Article
Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Kate Garraway revealed her husband Derek Draper had been placed into intensive care after..
'Good Morning Britain' host Kate Garraway has revealed her husband Derek Draper was back in hospital this week but she is doing her..