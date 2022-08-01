England’s Euro 2022 victory sets record for most-watched women’s football match
England’s Euro 2022 final with Germany was watched by an average of 11.0 million people on TV, a record for a women’s football match in the UK.Full Article
An extra time strike from forward Chloe Kelly gave England a 2-1 win over Germany in the Women’s European Championship final on..
Sellout Wembley final caps record-breaking tournament for women’s football