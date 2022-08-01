Love Island: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti crowned winners of 2022 series

Daily Record

It's been a long, hot summer in the ITV2 Majorcan villa and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have emerged victorious as they bag the £50k cash prize.

