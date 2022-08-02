Cornwall Insight says bills are now likely to rise to £3,358 from October and £3,615 from January.Full Article
Energy bills will rise to £3,616, millions of UK households warned
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Details of £400 winter energy bill discount revealed by the government
As millions worry about the prospect of eye-watering energy bills this winter, the government has revealed how its £400 discount..
City A.M.
Martin Lewis begs Sunak and Truss to ‘sit down together make a decision on soaring energy bills’
Martin Lewis has urged Tory leadership hopefuls to take action on eye-watering energy prices and “forestall the mental damage”..
City A.M.