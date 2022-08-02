Pelosi leaves Malaysia as tensions rise over expected Taiwan visit
US house speaker Nancy Pelosi has left Malaysia ahead of an expected visit to Taiwan, escalating tensions with Beijing.Full Article
On Wednesday, China curbed the import of fruit and fish from Taiwan while stopping shipments of sand to the island as the US House..
Tensions are high in the Taiwan strait after China announced targeted military operations in several areas around Taiwan following..