Music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards died from a cardiac arrest after drink and drugs, inquest hears.Full Article
Jamal Edwards died from cardiac arrest after cocaine and drink
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Jamal Edwards died from cardiac arrest after taking cocaine and drinking, inquest told
He died in February
Hull Daily Mail
Jamal Edwards died of cardiac arrest after cocaine use, coroner rules
Music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards’ cause of death was cardiac arrest after taking cocaine, a coroner has ruled.
Belfast Telegraph