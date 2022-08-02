Commonwealth Games: Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads heptathlon
England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson holds a narrow 17-point lead over Australia's Taneille Crase after two events of the Commonwealth Games heptathlon.Full Article
Watch the best moments from the final three events as England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins heptathlon gold at the 2022..