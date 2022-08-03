Although men have a lower life expectancy than women, men have a “substantial chance of outliving females”, according to academics from Denmark.Full Article
Women may not live longer than men as new study questions long-held belief
Who lives longest? Study raises doubts about male and female life expectancy
Sky News
The long-held belief that women live longer than men has been thrown into doubt by a new study.
