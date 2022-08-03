Colchester: Police arrest five people arrested in a dispersal order area
BBC Local News: Essex -- Five people have been arrested in an area of Colchester with a dispersal order in place.Full Article
The order allows officers to tell groups of two or more people to leave the affected area.