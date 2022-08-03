Michelle O’Neill recalls being ‘prayed over’ as a pregnant 16-year-old
Published
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has recalled being “prayed over” at the Catholic grammar school she attended when she became pregnant at 16.Full Article
Published
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has recalled being “prayed over” at the Catholic grammar school she attended when she became pregnant at 16.Full Article
Sinn Fein’s vice president Michelle O’Neill has spoken about how she was prayed for while being pregnant at school as a..