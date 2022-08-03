Drug misuse death rates are higher among 'Generation X' born in the 1970s, with the highest rate in those aged 45 to 49 years.Full Article
Drug deaths in England and Wales hit a new record high
Drug-related deaths in England and Wales rise to record high
Drug-related deaths in England and Wales have reached a record high, driven primarily by opiates, figures show.
Belfast Telegraph
Eurasia Review