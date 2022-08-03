Love Island winners Davide and Ekin-Su touch down in UK
Love Island winners Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu shared a kiss as they landed back in the UK following the final of the ITV2 dating show.Full Article
Michael Owen is “proud” of his daughter Gemma Owen’s time on ‘Love Island', after the 19-year-old and Luca Bish came second..
Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti won over viewers with their fiery but passionate relationship