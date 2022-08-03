Love Island star Gemma Owen's dad Michael drops hint he doesn't approve of Luca Bish
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Love Island star Luca Bish talks about his 'protective' behaviour of Gemma Owen in new video
Daily Record
Love Island runner-up Luca Bish has addressed claims he is "protective" of Gemma Owen in a new video alongside Andrew Le Page.
Advertisement
More coverage
Love Island 2022: Michael Owen is proud' of daughter Gemma Owen’s time on show
BANG Showbiz
Michael Owen is “proud” of his daughter Gemma Owen’s time on ‘Love Island', after the 19-year-old and Luca Bish came second..