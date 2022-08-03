The pop legend was back on screen with her on-screen husband Jason Donovan for the final episode after the iconic Aussie soap was cancelled by Channel 5.Full Article
Kylie Minogue breaks silence on Neighbours finale as boss explains why she barely spoke
Tamworth Herald0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Neighbours boss reveals reason Kylie Minogue never said much in final episode after fan complaints
Daily Record
The I Should Be So Lucky hitmaker returned to Ramsay Street alongside former co-star Jason Donovan for the iconic Australian soap's..